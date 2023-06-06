TPL onboards 60,000 agents

LAHORE: TPL Life Muavin, a virtual earning and learning platform, has surpassed 60,000 potential life insurance agents registering onto the portal, a statement said on Monday. CEO of TPL Life Saad Nissar said the platform aligned with a company vision of promoting financial inclusion and digitisation in Pakistan's insurance industry.
“It provides a unique opportunity for individuals to become financially independent, contribute to the economy's growth, and access insurance products.” TPL’s chief strategy and retail officer Humayoon Asghar stated that the platform was unique in multiple ways, and a positive response like that was a testament to appreciation for the efforts put in by the team.
“The Muavin platform is an ideal combination of simplicity, accessibility, learning, and earning for every Pakistani through web and app mediums. We shall continue to invest in this platform, keeping it at the center of our corporate and business strategy,” he said.
