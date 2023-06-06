Gold sheds Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,000/tola on Monday following a decline in the international market. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs230,400/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs857 to stand at Rs197,531. Gold rates dropped by $8 to close at $1,940/ounce in the international market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750/tola, with the price of 10 gram silver also flat at Rs2,357.68.
KARACHI: Dubai has rolled out a new campaign to attract travelers from Pakistan looking for a summer escape, a...
LAHORE: Descon Oxychem Limited has attained the UN Mark certification for its product packaging, a statement said on...
LAHORE: TPL Life Muavin, a virtual earning and learning platform, has surpassed 60,000 potential life insurance agents...
NEW YORK: Consumers facing high asset prices and rising interest rates have a few loan options. None are particularly...
LAHORE: Two sectors that escape normal tax in our country are real estate and the stock market. Real estate that is...
KARACHI: Fruit demand for pulping has declined by 50 percent following the imposition of 10 percent federal excise...