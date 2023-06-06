Gold sheds Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,000/tola on Monday following a decline in the international market. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs230,400/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs857 to stand at Rs197,531. Gold rates dropped by $8 to close at $1,940/ounce in the international market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750/tola, with the price of 10 gram silver also flat at Rs2,357.68.