Number of Pakistanis arriving in Japan hits all-time high: authorities

TOKYO: Japan’s immigration authorities have revealed that the number of Pakistanis arriving in Japan for employment, education, and business has reached an all-time high. Over the past 10 months, more than 5,000 Pakistanis have registered in Japan for various purposes.

Raza Bashir Tarar, the Pakistani Ambassador to Japan, expressed in an exclusive interview with the Jang newspaper that we are diligently working towards settling as many Pakistanis as possible in Japan within the shortest possible timeframe.

He said that the active participation of Japanese government officials and private sector representatives in the seminars held at the Pakistani embassy in Tokyo and Osaka over the past few months has demonstrated the potential for the number of Pakistanis in Japan to reach hundreds of thousands, provided we continue to supply Japan with the best human resources from Pakistan.

Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar commended Sajid Hussain Tori, the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, for his personal interest in the project and for establishing a task force in Pakistan to ensure its success. He also acknowledged the outstanding efforts of Ashi Aashi Lakhman, the Community Welfare Attaché at the embassy.

Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar said that the current shortage of Japanese language schools in Pakistan poses a challenge, as proficiency in the Japanese language is a fundamental requirement for the entire project. However, with the cooperation of the Embassy of Pakistan, several Japanese language schools have now been established in Pakistan, which will significantly increase the number of Pakistanis coming to Japan in the near future.

He said that the current opportunities in Japan extend beyond traditional sectors, with even farmers having the chance to come to Japan. Moreover, there are numerous technical fields offering opportunities for Pakistani individuals, the details of which can be found on the website of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis. IT specialists, in particular, can secure high-paying jobs in Japan. In the last ten months, a total of five thousand people have arrived in Japan on employment, training, and business visas.