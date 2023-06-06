Another religious scholar shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Another religious scholar was shot dead inside a mosque in the Badaber area on Monday, the third such incident in the provincial capital in less than a week.
Reports said Maulana Muhammad Atlas was shot dead by armed men inside a mosque in the limits of the Badaber police station. The killers escaped after committing the crime. A police official said the family had nominated two persons in the case and raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.
Before that, another religious scholar Mufti Ihsan was shot dead the other day in the limits of the same station. Also, a seminary teacher was murdered by unidentified armed men in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah police station almost a week back.
National Economic Council will discuss allocations for developmental activities in various provinces today
Shehbaz Gill has started giving statements in support of the PTI on social media, criticising the Pakistan Army though...
Tehran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani announced the reopening in a statement Monday
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Aviation raised concerns about the harassment faced by passengers at airports by...
SYDNEY: An Australian airline is likely to extract a 20 per cent premium from passengers on the world’s longest...
ANKARA: Türkiye’s annual inflation rate dropped below 40 percent in May for the first time in 17 months, pushed...