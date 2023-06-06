Another religious scholar shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Another religious scholar was shot dead inside a mosque in the Badaber area on Monday, the third such incident in the provincial capital in less than a week.

Reports said Maulana Muhammad Atlas was shot dead by armed men inside a mosque in the limits of the Badaber police station. The killers escaped after committing the crime. A police official said the family had nominated two persons in the case and raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.

Before that, another religious scholar Mufti Ihsan was shot dead the other day in the limits of the same station. Also, a seminary teacher was murdered by unidentified armed men in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah police station almost a week back.