PDM to make unanimous decision on polls: Fazl

Jamiat Ulma-e Islam (JUI) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File

LAHORE/GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said the ruling alliance leadership will unanimously decide when the next elections will be held.

He was talking to the media at the residence of former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq after condoling the death of his elder brother Sardar Mehmood Sadiq and offering Fateha during a brief visit to Lahore on Monday. The Maulana said that before deciding about the next elections, “we will have to see whether to let the country face a new wave of riots and trouble or stabilise the falling economy to relieve masses of the financial hardships”. He said the economic situation of the country would have to be taken into account before deciding about elections. He said that during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he had demanded snap polls to revive the fast depleting economy, and when the PDM had formed the coalition government last year, he had advised for immediate elections. But the other parties wanted to stabilise the devastated economy first. Now the alternative options for financial assistance, other than the IMF, have opened up, and a ray of hope had emerged for improving the national economy.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl) ameer told the media that whenever the elections would be held, it would be a unanimous decision of the PDM leaderships. To a question, he said no talks of any kind could be held with Imran Khan, saying he was against the talks with Imran Khan in the past, and he was opposed to it now as well.About banning the PTI, he said it was the job of courts to do that, but if they do it then is a “good riddance”. To a question about differences in the PDM, he said the coalition was not an electoral alliance, but it would make seat adjustments at local level in the upcoming elections. A good working relationship has developed among the component parties, he added.

About trying political leaders and workers under the Army Act, he said whenever someone would attack the Army House and GHQ, the Army Act would come into action, since it is also a law of the land and appeals could also be made against its decisions. He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also conducted long marches against inflation, but not even a single pot was broken. He said Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan never attacked military installations in its marches and protests.

To a question, he said the clear bias of the judiciary in favour of a political party was visible to even the common man. He said “we are well-wishers of the judiciary and wanted to improve its performance and impartiality. That was why we moved the court and held a protest in Islamabad which was participated by a large number of people”. He said in democracy, the will of people should be respected, and now the people have expressed serious concerns over the partiality of the judiciary, which has become a question mark on its performance.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, along with his son Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asadur Rehman, held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed current political situation and other matters of mutual interest including budget at his Model Town residence.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rahman also visited Gujranwala and spoke to the media. He said the PDM was not against the judiciary, but if a judge or a general commits a mistake, he should be criticised.

He said the IMF was no more a financial institution, and it was playing a political role. He said Imran Khan’s agenda was to destroy the country; he sunk the country’s economy during his three-year rule.

The JUIF chief said Pakistan’s friendly countries had come to the rescue of its economy. He claimed that China and Saudi Arabia were ready to help Pakistan save its economy. He said that after starting trade with Russia, the value of Pak Rupee was stabilising. He said that if there would be rigging in the upcoming election like in 2018, the PDM would complain to the Pakistani Army and not the Indian army.