Man hiding in bunker to be made an example of: Maryam

PMLN Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz addressing a public meeting here on Monday. —Online

BAGH: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Monday declared that no respect for those who disrespected martyrs on May 9.

Addressing a rally in Bagh district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during her mass-contact campaign in constituency of party candidate Mushtaq Minhas on Monday, Maryam Nawaz said that those who burnt our fighter jets and martyrs memorials are not among us because no matter how much angry someone is, they cannot cause damage to their country.

She held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the May 9 attacks and now he is hiding in a bunker and she claimed that this person would be made a ‘nishan-e-ibrat’ for others. “Your people are revealing that the chairman is the mastermind of May 9.”

Maryam reiterated that people would not respect anyone who burnt graves of martyrs, adding that the arsonist did not belong to the country. “Anyone who vandalised martyrs’ scriptures could not be a Pakistani,” she added.

She added that the nation will not forgive the May 9 rioters and people who are hiding as they hurt the feelings of martyrs’ families. “The nation will not forgive those who meted out ill treatment to the martyrs,” she remarked.

The PMLN chief organiser lambasted PTI, saying that those who came to power in 2018 through rigging are now leaving them and those who wanted to divide PMLN their party is now no more in the politics. “The party which was imposed by rigging has crumbled today. The person who used to say that he is enough alone is crying while sitting alone,” she explained. “The party that attempted to ruin PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif’s politics was in tatters,” she remarked.

Maryam told the gathering that former PM had also stricken a deal on Kashmir with former US president Donald Trump. “We will make the person hiding in a bunker as an example. This person not only set Pakistan on fire but also sold out Kashmir,” she maintained.

Citing developments during former premier Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, the PMLN leader said if nine years of Nawaz Sharif’s tenure were excluded from 75 years of the country, nothing would be found. “Who do you remember when you come across the politics of vanadalism and hate,” she asked. When someone had nothing progressive to show, she said, he committed such acts (of May 9).

Maryam said her father Nawaz Sharif faced troubles, adding that he never allowed anyone to harm the country. “Nawaz Sharif saw the worst time but did not let the fire fall on Pakistan,” she remarked. She went on to say that Mr Sharif was the son of Kashmir, adding that no one could dare level allegation of embezzlement against the AJK’s PM from the PMLN. “I ask you to vote for Mushtaq Minhas, and for the party that initiated development projects,” she added.

The PML-N government, she said, would complete the construction of cardiology hospital. “The time is not far when the streets will resound with the name of Nawaz Sharif,” she added.