Govt urged to give masses relief in budget

LAHORE : Tanzeem Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has appealed to the government to provide substantial relief in the budget to the masses crushed by inflation. Addressing a gathering here on Sunday, he said that providing welfare to the masses and guaranteeing that every citizen has easy access to the basic amenities of life, i.e., food, water, shelter, healthcare and education, is the fundamental responsibility of every state. He noted that the rulers' policies had brought country's economy to the brink of collapse. Excruciating hike in prices has made life miserable for the middle class, what to talk of the poor, he said. The dollar has surged against the rupee like never before in history, increasing manifold the debt burden, while pushing the prices of electricity, gas and petrol etc. out of the reach of the common man, he said. Industries are shutting down due to the hike in production cost, as the economy is, practically, at a standstill. In these circumstances, he said, such a budget that provides maximum relief to the masses is imperative. He demanded that indirect taxes must be reduced and revenues should be collected by direct taxation. Steps must be taken to encourage local and foreign investment. Local industry must be incentivised for increase in production and exports should be boosted.