KP governor condoles with Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE : Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and Deputy Chairman Senate on Sunday visited the residence of Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to condole with him over the death of his brother. Sardar Mehmood Sadiq, brother of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, passed away last week. The guests offered Fateha and expressed sympathies with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq over the death of his brother.