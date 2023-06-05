22-day bike ride: Pakistani-Norwegian reaches Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: A Pakistani-Norwegian bike-rider, Ziauddin Pirzada, reached Pakistan on Sunday after his 22-day journey from Oslo.Ziauddin Pirzada, originally a resident of the Pirokhel area in Landikotal, but presently living in Norway, started his journey on his bike he called it Leo. He is fond of traveling and exploring the world.Additional Assistant Commissioner Ramiz Ali Shah, Landikotal Press Club President Khalil Jibran, local elders and police officials received him at Michni checkpost near the Torkham border.The 59-year-old Ziauddin Pirzada was presented with a bouquet. He received a briefing at the Michni checkpost and was feted there.Later, Ziauddin reachedLandikotal Press Club where he talked to journalists about his journey. He said that it was his goal to travel around the world on his bike. The bike-rider said he left Oslo on May 2, and reached Landikotal on June 4, traveling through 16 countries in Europe and Asia.

“It was the most joyful and attractive journey I ever had in my life”, Ziauddin recalled with a smiling face.He thanked Landikotal Assistant Commissioner Irshad Ali Mohmand, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ramiz Ali Shah, traffic squad in charge Nek Amal Afridi, locals and journalists for the warm welcome to Pakistan. Ziauddin said he would continue to explore more countries of the world. He said he wanted to explore beautiful picnic sites in Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Swat, Chitral and Kashmir.The bike-rider said he felt proud that he is the first tribesman and Pakistani who is taking the world

tour on bike, adding the aim of his world journey

is to promote tourism in Pakistan and across the world.“I want to portray Pakistan’s soft image, culture and tourism opportunities to the world, especially those who want to visit the historical Khyber Pass and other famous picnic resorts in Pakistan,” he explained.