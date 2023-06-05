Pakistan, NZ may play white-ball series

LAHORE: Pakistan could play a white-ball series against New Zealand next year. The series is likely to be played in New Zealand and could consist of either five T20Is or three ODIs. New Zealand has offered to host the series after Pakistan's tour of Australia, which is scheduled to conclude in January 2024. The three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia will end on January 7. The Pakistan-New Zealand series is expected to begin in the second week of January, as New Zealand have a free window before their home series against South Africa in February.