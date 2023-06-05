Healthy parenting

There is a habit among parents in our society to constantly make unfavourable comparisons of their children to other children. This sends a message to children that their parents are not satisfied with who they are, which can lead to low self-esteem and self-worth. This behaviour can have long-term consequences, such as anxiety, depression and a lack of confidence. Furthermore, it can have a negative impact on the relationship between parents and their children. When children feel that their parents are not accepting them for who they are, they may feel distant and resentful towards their parents.
As responsible adults, we should celebrate the unique qualities and strengths of our children instead of comparing them to others. Every child has their own set of talents and parents can help their children to harness and develop these talents to their fullest potential. It is critical to nurture a positive mindset in our children, which will help them grow into capable and confident adults.
Haleema Masud
Lahore
