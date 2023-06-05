 
Overpopulation

June 05, 2023

Currently Pakistan is in a state of crisis and turmoil. There is poverty, unemployment and lack of education. Despite all these problems, the country has one of the fastest growing populations in the world, with our meagre resources unable to keep up with the rapidly growing number of people. We need to come up with ways of slowing the population growth and avoiding overpopulation including family planning and awareness campaigns.

Danial Tanvir

Islamabad