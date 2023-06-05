LAHORE: Peace is possible with inclusivity and access to justice. We need to engage women in peacebuilding and oversight, and build effective and inclusive institutions at all levels. These views were voiced at a consultative working group meeting on ‘Building bridges for women in peace under SHE—the peace-builder project’ held by Aurat Foundation here. The participants from various departments; women development, police, law, human rights, education and social welfare, identified challenges that withhold women from effective participation in national life. Rights activists and media also gave their input. The participants also suggested measures to overcome the challenges.

Some of the views pronounced were: Structural changes are needed to encourage women to actively participate in society. Interconnected, safe, cheap and efficient transport system emboldens women to venture out and explore their potential. Also, an environment where the children are taken good care of while mothers are at work. In short, make the work environment more flexible and humane to encourage educated women to step out and contribute. Also, create more opportunities for them so that we succeed in inducting 33pc women in all sectors.The people in the consultation were Sumaira Samad, Secy Women Development Dept, Nabila Javaid, Secy PCSW, Nadeem Ashraf, Member Punjab National Commission for Human Rights, Imran Masood, former education minister, Dr Raghib Naeemi, Principal Jamia Naeemia Lahore, Dr M Nizamuddin, former chairman PHEC, Sarmad Saeed Khan, former IGP Shamimur Rehman, and others.