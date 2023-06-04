‘ICCI summit to promote tourism, business activities in GB’

Islamabad : Provincial Tourism Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir has said that the tourism summit scheduled next month organised by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce is a great news for the entire region. The tourism summit will not only promote tourism in the region but also provide an opportunity for local products to access the international market.

Gilgit government will participate as a host in this summit, will fully cooperate with Islamabad Chamber in all other arrangements including security, best arrangements will be made for the guests coming to the summit, says a press release.

He expressed these views during his meeting with President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari on the occasion of his visit to Islamabad Chamber on Saturday. On this occasion, the arrangements for ICCI Tourism Summit 2023 scheduled next month organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce were reviewed. In the meeting, Tourism Minister Gilgit-Baltistan announced the appointment of Raja Zaeem as the focal person for the summit by the Gilgit government. He said that this summit organized by Islamabad Chamber will be the first event of its kind, I hope Islamabad Chamber will keep this tradition alive in the coming years.

He said that gathering diplomats from all over the world in Gilgit is the best idea of Islamabad Chamber. This will not only boost tourism in the area but also benefit the local industry. Gilgit-Baltistan region has dozens of such products including dry fruits, minerals. Which can be well received in the global market. During the tourism summit, the Gilgit government will make it possible to display all the same items, he said that the Gilgit government is working to improve the infrastructure. In this regard, we also need the cooperation of the federal government .He said that there are vast investment opportunities in the hotel industry in Gilgit. Islamabad Chamber should take advantage of this, there is a need for work in this field from the platform of the Chamber. We wish Islamabad Chamber to work in this regard as well.

Speaking on this occasion, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Gilgit-Baltsan region can prove to be the hub of tourism for Pakistan. The purpose of the summit proposed by the Islamabad Chamber is to showcase the vast resources we have in terms of tourism. This should be brought before the world, the foreign ambassadors participating in the summit will be the cause of conveying the soft image of Pakistan to the world. He said that I hope the Islamabad Chamber will get full support from the Gilgit government, administration and security agencies for the successful holding of the summit. He said that there is a need to increase direct flights to promote tourism in Gilgit region, many private airlines want to start their flights. We demand from the Federal Government, Civil Aviation that all the measures in this regard should be ensured in a timely manner He said that the Gilgit government should organize a display for its local products in the Islamabad Chamber, we will give full cooperation The data of the skilled youth of Gilgit should be shared with the Islamabad Chamber so that the Chamber can play its role regarding their employment.