271 die in 34,216 road accidents in Punjab last month

LAHORE : Around 271 people died in 34,216 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last month.

Out of these accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 7,726 occurred in Lahore in which 37 people died. Similarly, 2,367 accidents in Faisalabad, 2,239 in Multan, 2,072 in Gujranwala, 1,418 in Sheikhupura, and 1,359 in Rawalpindi while the remaining 17,035 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 655 incidents in Lahore, 181 in Faisalabad, 153 in Rawalpindi, 151 in Sheikhupura, 118 in Gujranwala and 104 in Sialkot. The statistics were revealed during a monthly review zoom meeting of District Emergency Officers (DEOs) chaired by the Secretary Emergency Services Department, Dr Rizwan Naseer at Rescue 1122 Headquarters, Thokar Niaz Beg on Friday.

Secretary was also apprised that 73 people tragically died in 103 drowning incidents across various locations in Punjab, including canals, rivers, and other areas. Of the total cases, 58 were canal-related, 12 involved rivers, 17 occurred elsewhere, and six in drains. Among them, 53 lost their lives in canals, seven in rivers, two in drains, and 11 in other locations.

Naseer also reviewed flood preparedness arrangements especially for flood prone districts of Punjab. He directed all the DEOs to ensure rehearsal of flood contingency plans in true letter and spirit to ensure timely preparedness especially in case of urban flooding. He stressed upon all DEOs to ensure mock exercises for testing of motor boats and other related equipment and also organise Emergency Evacuation Drills in their respective district. The secretary expressed concern over the tragic loss of 73 lives in drowning incidents. He urged citizens to adhere to safety rules while bathing in canals, rivers, and other recreational areas to prevent accidents.

Moreover, ESD rescued 139,574 victims while responding to 146,492 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of May 2023. Out of 146,492 emergencies, Rescue responded 34,216 were road traffic accidents, 91,358 medical emergencies, 2,588 fire incidents, 4,035 crime incidents, 103 drowning incidents, 97 structural collapses, 1,256 Animal Rescue and 12,839 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.