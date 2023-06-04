Strict action ordered against parking space violators

LAHORE : LDA DG/Commissioner Lahore has directed to take strict action against those violators who do not pay attention and take corrective measures regarding parking space despite repeated notices.

LDA DG said this while addressing an important meeting of LDA’s Town Planning Wing held here on Saturday. He said that no concession should be given to those who encroach on the parking space in the city and do not allocate parking space.

A report on the parking rules of commercial properties, showrooms, schools, cinemas, grocery stores, big plazas built on important highways was presented in the meeting. During the briefing, it was told that the LDA teams have repeatedly issued notices to the property owners and management.

On this occasion, Commissioner Lahore said that strict action should be ensured against all those who violate the rules under zero tolerance policy without any discrimination and cases should be registered against those who de-seal the sealed properties by themselves.

Additional DG Headquarters Imran Ali, Additional DG Housing Capt (retd) Shahmeer Iqbal, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas and all directors of town planning attended the meeting.