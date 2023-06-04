Six criminals arrested from abroad

LAHORE : Punjab police arrested six criminals involved in serious crimes from abroad with the help of Interpol and FIA.Faisalabad police arrested three proclaimed offenders involved in murder, ransom, dacoity and gang rape from Dubai. The accused were identified as M Zeeshan, M Usman and Saqlain Mushtaq. Three proclaimed offenders were arrested with the help of Interpol from Lisbon, Oslo and Bahrain. The total number of arrested criminals from foreign countries has reached 43.

Eight injured in bus, tractor trolley collision At least eight persons were injured in a collision between a bus and a tractor trolley near Shamkay Bhattian, Multan Road. The fire broke out in the bus after the collision.

The bus passengers had suffered minor injuries. The rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Manga Hospital. Drug smuggler arrested

Lahore police have taken a major drug haul into custody while taking action against drug dealers. According to details, a police team led by SDPO Baghbanpura ASP Ayyaz Khan, arrested the interprovincial drug smuggler Rizwan Ali during the operation. The accused was found in possession of two kilograms of ice, 18 kilograms of charas, and three kilograms of opium. The accused used to sell drugs around educational institutions. IG Police Usman Anwar and CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana have praised SDPO Baghbanpura and his team for their effective action against drug dealers. CCPO has asserted that no one will be allowed to play havoc with the lives of the people and directed the police to continue operations against drug peddlers.

Rotten eggs discarded Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled an attempt to supply 20,000 hatchery and rotten eggs to different areas of the City.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that acting on a tip-off, a food safety team placed a picket in the metropolis and caught a vehicle loaded with thousands of hatcheries, dirty and stinky eggs that were carried from Muzaffarabad. However, the PFA discarded a consignment of putrid eggs on the spot. He said that PFA has lodged an FIR against the vehicle owner in the nearest police station. He said dirty eggs were purchased at cheap rates and to be used in the preparation of biscuits and other bakery items.