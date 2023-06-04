Written tests

The recent screening test conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) for various municipal and district positions in the Combined Competitive Exams (CCE) has been effective in evaluating candidates’ eligibility and fundamental knowledge. However, it may fall short in fully assessing critical aspects such as aptitude, critical thinking skills and subject matter expertise. The inclusion of a written exam should be considered for certain posts. A written exam offers several advantages over a solely multiple-choice format. It provides candidates with an opportunity to showcase their in-depth understanding of a subject, analytical abilities and problem-solving skills.
These qualities are vital for individuals in executive roles within the public sector. Furthermore, a written exam requires candidates to provide detailed responses, reducing the likelihood of dishonest practices.
Mujeeb Ali
Larkana
