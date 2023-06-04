The current education system heavily relies on memorization rather than focusing on content comprehension as it was produced during the colonial era where the education system sought to produce clerks who would not ask questions but merely follow orders.
This approach should be modified as the current era requires critical thinking and creativity. Regurgitating information from textbooks no longer adequately prepares students for real-life situations.
Maheen Umair
Rawalpindi
