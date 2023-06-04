Asensio to leave Real Madrid in summer

MADRID: Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio confirmed Saturday he is leaving the Spanish giants at the end of his contract in June.
“I have to take a difficult decision -- I have decided to embark on a new direction in search of a new project where I can achieve new goals,” Asensio said in a video he published on social media.
“Today I address you with a lump in my throat and mixed feelings.
“From a very young age, Real Madrid became my passion, my dream and my most cherished goal, and I have had the privilege of making this dream come true during these wonderful years.”
