Challengers face Dynamites in Pakistan Cup final today

LAHORE: Challengers and Dynamites are all set for an exciting finale in the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament 2022-23 at the State Bank Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Dynamites are led by Sidra Amin while Omaima Sohail leads Challengers.

The Dynamites and the Challengers have met in a final before, back in 2018. The Dynamites emerged victorious by 190 runs.

The winners will receive Rs1 million along with the silverware, while the losing team will receive Rs500,000. The player of the match will earn Rs20,000, and the player of the tournament will receive Rs50,000.

Sidra has been leading the Dynamites with stellar performances throughout the tournament. She is currently the leading run-scorer with 231 runs from four matches, including two half-centuries. Her ability to anchor the innings and provide stability at the top of the order will be crucial for the Dynamites, especially since their star player Bismah Maroof will not be available for the final due to prior family commitments.

On the other hand, the Challengers will be relying on their skipper Omaima Sohail, as well as opening batters Javeria Khan and Javeria Rauf, who have been in fine form. Javeria Rauf is the second-highest run-scorer with 150 runs from four matches, while Javeria Khan is third on the batting charts with 133 runs. Omaima Sohail has contributed 108 runs from four matches, including a match-winning knock of 75 in the previous encounter against the Dynamites.

In terms of bowling, the Dynamites hold the upper hand with spinners Ghulam Fatima and Nashra Sundhu performing exceptionally well. Ghulam Fatima has taken nine wickets, while Nashra Sundhu has claimed seven wickets in the tournament. Their ability to pick up crucial wickets and create pressure will be vital in restricting the Challengers’ batting lineup. However, the Challengers have their own bowling threat in the form of Noreen Yaqub, who has taken six wickets so far.

Both captains are confident about their team’s chances in the final. Omaima Sohail of the Challengers emphasised the need to focus on the present challenge. She believes in her team’s talent and determination to perform their best in the final.

Sidra Amin of the Dynamites emphasised the importance of executing the basics and playing smart cricket in the final. Despite missing Bismah Maroof, she has faith in the abilities of her talented squad and expects a tightly contested match.