PPP set to make comeback in Punjab: Mehmood

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood has said the emerging political environment is in favor of the PPP, which is all set to make a comeback in Punjab. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said the PPP had come out of the situation it faced in the 2018 polls. Chief Coordinator of PPP South Punjab Abdul Qadir Shaheen, Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Irfan Gardezi, Jameel Ahmad Noorani, Riaz Hussain and media advisor Saleem Mughal were also present. To a question, Mehmood said assemblies would complete their term and after that a caretaker government would be formed.

If the caretaker government improved the suffering economy, it could last for longer time. Regarding the economy, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood said the economy has become a big problem and could be fixed only by taking tough decisions; the fiscal and trade deficit would have to be fixed. He said the economy could not recover by suppressing the prices of sugar and petrol. He said special attention would have to be given to agriculture and landowners would have to be made prosperous. By taking correct decisions in agriculture and industry, economic crises could be fixed in 6 months. Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood said the PPP believes in good governance, adding that it is the name of a great party and political philosophy. He said people from south Punjab were joining the party in a large number as they had worked very hard to organize the party.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is doing a great service to the country on foreign affairs, and never made a personal attack against anyone so far. Due to ideological politics, people trust the PPP and that is why the environment is in its favour this time,” he said, and expressed the confidence that the PPP will make a comeback in Punjab and Balochistan, and PTI voters would now vote for it.