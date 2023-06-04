Dr Yasmin acquitted in corps commander house attack case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid outside anti-terrorism court in Lahore in this still taken from a video on June 3, 2023. — Twitter/PTI

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case of attacking the Lahore corps commander’s house. The anti-terrorism court judge, Abher Gul Khan, announced the verdict and rejected the police request to grant her physical remand as police failed to produce any evidence against her in the case. The court, in its order, stated that the investigating officer had requested 14-day physical remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid for photogrammetry, voice match tests and recovery of mobile phones.

However, perusal of record revealed that neither Dr Yasmin is nominated in the first information report (FIR) nor involved through supplementary statement, the court order read. The order said that Dr Yasmin was summoned in the case on the disclosure of co-accused, which has no evidentiary value in the eye of law. It further read: “Since no incriminating material is available on record to connect her with the commission of offence, therefore, request of investigating officer is turned down and she is accordingly discharged from instant case.” The court issued orders to release Dr Yasmin immediately, if not required in any other case.

Yasmeen was arrested by the Lahore Police on May 17, under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) following countrywide violent protests. Subsequently, the cases against Dr Yasmin were registered at Sarwar Road, Gulberg and Shadman police stations in Lahore for her alleged involvement in the riots. The cases also included sections related to terrorism and other serious charges. Last week, the anti-terrorism court had sent her to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.