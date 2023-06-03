People to get relief in budget: governor

LAHORE:A delegation of Lesco board members led by Chairman Board of Directors Lesco, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman, called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here Friday at Governor’s House.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the overall performance of Lesco and the steps taken to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to the people. Speaking on the occasion, governor said that serving the people and providing them with basic facilities were among the top priorities of the government. He said that the government was making great efforts to provide relief to the salaried class, and the common people in the budget. He directed the board members to solve the problems related to the supply of electricity to the consumers.He said that it was responsibility of all the government institutions to ensure timely measures to redress the grievances of the people. He added that Lesco employees should treat customers with courtesy.

Chairman Board of Directors of Lesco Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman said that so far 5,000 complaints have been redressed. He said that dues of Rs7 billion from government departments and Rs26 billion from non-government organisations were pending. He said that they were given instructions to supply electricity to Wasa, hospitals and jails despite non-payment of dues. He said that measures had been taken to remedy over-billing. Chinese company will soon supply new digital meters to all users. The legal department of Lesco has been reconstituted to deal with these pending cases quickly, while the defaulting properties will be permanently blacklisted and the electricity supply will remain disconnected until the dues are paid.

Atif Rana calls on governor

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Friday where governor congratulated him on winning second successive PSL title.Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that promoting sports activities among the youth is essential for a healthy society. He said that sports bring out various positive qualities in the society including, endurance, tolerance, patience and discipline.

He appreciated the Players Development Programme of Lahore Qalandars saying that Qalandars took a great initiative to find talent besides providing a platform to the youth. The governor said that Lahore Qalandars should also start their programme in South Punjab. He asked the Lahore Qalandars CEO to hold trials in Islamia University of Bahawalpur and establish Lahore Qalandars High Performance Centre in South Punjab. He said that every possible support will be provided to Lahore Qalandars for starting the said program in South Punjab.

On this occasion, Lahore Qalandars CEO said that the Players Development Programme will be started in South Punjab soon. He said that there is a lot of talent in South Punjab and Lahore Qalandars will continue to provide opportunities to talented players in PSL. He said that the star players like Haris Rauf emerged from the Player Development Programme. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor has congratulated young mountaineer Shehroz Kashif for scaling

world’s seventh highest peak Daula Giri.