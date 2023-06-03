 
June 03, 2023
Unequal system

June 03, 2023

I am writing to highlight the growing disparities faced by students studying in government universities as compared to their counterparts in the private sector. Limited resources, outdated infrastructure and inadequate faculty support are hampering the educational opportunities and overall development of government university students. Urgent attention is required to bridge this gap and ensure equal opportunities for all.

Ayza Butt

Lahore