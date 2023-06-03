Unequal system

I am writing to highlight the growing disparities faced by students studying in government universities as compared to their counterparts in the private sector. Limited resources, outdated infrastructure and inadequate faculty support are hampering the educational opportunities and overall development of government university students. Urgent attention is required to bridge this gap and ensure equal opportunities for all.
Ayza Butt
Lahore
EVs are inevitable and gas guzzlers are going to go away eventually, but does Pakistan really have traction on this...
Making superior court justices’ personal information and conversations public and using them for political gains has...
The prevalence of psychological issues is increasing in our country. In this context, early detection of psychological...
Poverty reduction is the most important agenda for the least developed countries. In spite of modest-to-extensive...
Despite numerous advancements and changes witnessed in recent years, our society still clings tightly to traditional...
I am writing to shed light on the detrimental effects of rising inflation on Pakistan’s lower-income groups. With...