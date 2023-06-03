Judicial concerns

Making superior court justices’ personal information and conversations public and using them for political gains has somehow become common practice in Pakistan. This undermines the ability of the judiciary to do their jobs.
Furthermore, the polarization of the judiciary is very dangerous and needs to be rectified so that justice can be dispensed in an unbiased and transparent manner.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
