Timely detection

The prevalence of psychological issues is increasing in our country. In this context, early detection of psychological problems is very important. When identified early, these problems can be dealt with more easily later in life.
This means putting more resources into mental health, especially for children and adolescents.
Muhammad Imran
Sargodha
I am writing to highlight the growing disparities faced by students studying in government universities as compared to...
EVs are inevitable and gas guzzlers are going to go away eventually, but does Pakistan really have traction on this...
Making superior court justices’ personal information and conversations public and using them for political gains has...
Poverty reduction is the most important agenda for the least developed countries. In spite of modest-to-extensive...
Despite numerous advancements and changes witnessed in recent years, our society still clings tightly to traditional...
I am writing to shed light on the detrimental effects of rising inflation on Pakistan’s lower-income groups. With...