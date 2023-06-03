 
Saturday June 03, 2023
Timely detection

June 03, 2023

The prevalence of psychological issues is increasing in our country. In this context, early detection of psychological problems is very important. When identified early, these problems can be dealt with more easily later in life.

This means putting more resources into mental health, especially for children and adolescents.

Muhammad Imran

Sargodha