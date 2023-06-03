Despite numerous advancements and changes witnessed in recent years, our society still clings tightly to traditional gender norms that limit the potential of individuals and perpetuate inequality. Men are often expected to be the primary breadwinners, decision-makers and guardians of the family, while women are confined to the domestic sphere, expected to prioritize their roles as wives, mothers and caretakers. Such gender roles not only restrict women’s opportunities for personal and professional growth but also undermine the potential of men who may wish to pursue alternative paths or prioritize their family life over career ambitions.

Moreover, these roles perpetuate harmful power dynamics, inequality and discrimination against women, leading to the denial of their basic human rights, limited access to education and healthcare and unequal representation in political and economic spheres. However, it is heartening to note that Pakistani society has also seen the emergence of a growing movement challenging these gender roles. There is an increasing realization among individuals, organizations and communities that gender equality is not only a matter of justice and human rights, but also a crucial factor in achieving sustainable development and progress as a nation.

Tayyaba Sadaqat

Lahore