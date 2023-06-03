Rs1.9 billion sports development budget on cards

ISLAMABAD: A whopping amount of Rs1.9 billion has been proposed for sports development projects in the budget for 2023-24. The amount, if approved, would be spent on the continuation of 15 old schemes, two new ones and another waiting to get go-ahead from the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and ECNEC. A detailed proposed sports development budget for the forthcoming financial year available with 'The News' reveals that new schemes that have been approved include holding of National Games 2023-24 and revamping of provision of sports facilities at Kashmore.

The unapproved mega scheme waiting for approval is construction of 250 mini sports complexes all over the country. If approved Rs400 million are expected to be released during the coming financial year.The National Games to be organised during the next one year will cost Rs697 million with the money to be released in quarterly installments.The Games that will be organised directly under the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) ambit are expected to be held in the coming winter.

Another Rs950 million is to be spent on the revamping of sports facilities in Kashmore (Sindh). The project is to be completed in 2025. A handsome amount has also been proposed for the 15 ongoing schemes with some near completion. These include construction of Sports City in Narowal that has already sucked billions of rupees. It is expected that Rs100 million more will be spent during he coming year on the project.

The work on the establishment of a bio-mechanical lab within the Sports Complex Islamabad is expected to get underway this year with the initial cost of Rs120 million. The establishment of the lab has been in the pipeline for almost seven years now. Pakistan are to host the 14th South Asian Games next year with several upgradation schemes already in process. The rehabilitation and upgradation of existing sports facilities at the Sports Complex in Islamabad is already in progress; Rs611.792 million has been proposed for the next financial year for the project.

Synthetic hockey turf replacement which is in progress in different cities will cost Rs250 million during the coming year. Another Rs50 million for the coming financial year is proposed for the construction of a swimming pool at the National Coaching Centre in Karachi.An amount of Rs96 million has been proposed for provision of electronic scoreboards at Lahore and Islamabad centres. Rs40 million has been proposed for upgradation of sports facilities at the PSB Coaching Centre in Quetta. The total cost of the project is around Rs379.311 million.