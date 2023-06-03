Engro Fertilizers closes plant

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers Limited has closed its plant for 26 days but intends to meet the projected demand for the products manufactured at the plant. In a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, the company secretary of Engro Fertilizers said, “Engro Fertilizers Limited has a plant situated at Port Qasim, which produces speciality fertilisers with an annual capacity of around 150KT. By way of this disclosure, the company wishes to announce that the plant will be shut down from June 5, 2023, to June 30, 2023, (both days inclusive) to more efficiently manage its inventory and production.”