Qureshi’s aide quits PTI

MULTAN: A very close aide to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) from PP-218, Malik Wasif Mazhar Ran, also announced quitting the party after strongly condemning the May-9 vandalism. Addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club on Friday, he said Pakistan’s enemies could not do what the miscreants did on May 9. He also condemned attacks and criticism of Pakistani forces and institutions. In politics, anarchy, strife and torture have been included, he added.
ISLAMABAD: Trained by India, robbers in Punjab’s Katcha areas have American weapons, police officials informed the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will next week take up a 16-year-old suo motu case concerning recovery of Rs54 billion...
HARIPUR: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday said that the PMLN would form the...
ISLAMABAD: Infectious diseases have dramatically changed our economies and societies and overcoming them poses a...
Rawalpindi: On the call of the Young Doctors Association Punjab, the young doctors serving at the allied hospitals in...
Islamabad: Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Riina Kionka on Friday opened the second edition of the...