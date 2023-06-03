Qureshi’s aide quits PTI

MULTAN: A very close aide to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) from PP-218, Malik Wasif Mazhar Ran, also announced quitting the party after strongly condemning the May-9 vandalism. Addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club on Friday, he said Pakistan’s enemies could not do what the miscreants did on May 9. He also condemned attacks and criticism of Pakistani forces and institutions. In politics, anarchy, strife and torture have been included, he added.