Strike at Ayub Teaching Hospital enters 8th day

ABBOTTABAD: Strike of doctors; nurses and other employees at Ayub Teaching Hospital entered into the 8th day where all efforts have failed to end the protest and patients are the ultimate sufferers.The provincial government seems least bothered for taking any interest to cool down the protestors and make any positive and concrete efforts to sort out the issue.The cleanliness condition of the hospital is miserable and only emergency cover is provided to the patients while patients are un-attended and most of the patients receive treatment from private hospitals.

The grand alliance spokesman Dr Majid has demanded the government to fulfill their longstanding demands and said that till the removal of BOG chairman and conducting the complete audit, they would not end the strike and would expand it to the entire province.

On the other hand, Hospital Director Dr Ishfaq claimed that protestors refused for dialogue with the administration, stating that demands were beyond the limits.The hospital administration further clarified that the protesters had never brought to their notice their charter of demands.