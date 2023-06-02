Bajaur jirga presents charter of demands to govt

KHAR: Bajaur Amn Action Committee on Thursday urged the provincial and federal governments and district administration to take practical steps for the restoration of peace in the tribal district.The demand came at a meeting of Bajaur Amn Action Committee held here, with former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Shaukatullah Khan in the chair.Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader and former senator Maulana Abdur Rashid, Jamaat-e-Islami amir Sahibzada Haroonur Rashid, Syed Akhunzada Chattan of Pakistan People’s Party, Sheikh Jehanzada of Awami National Party, Malik Gul Karim Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and others attended the jirga.

The participants said that it was the responsibility of state under Article 9 of the Constitution to provide protection to the people and their properties.They said that the district administration must take solid steps for the maintenance of peace as per the agreement signed with

the district administration on August 26 last in this connection.They said that performance report should be made public by the district administration and the steps taken for maintain peace so far.The leaders also demanded the government to depute honest police officers on the key posts to curb crimes, including killing, kidnapping and target killing besides street crimes.

They said that appropriate should be taken to end narcotics business and use of drugs in the district and prevent the youth from falling into this menace.The elders also asked the government to establish industrial zone to provide jobs to the youth of the district and extend the tax-exemption period for the district and Malakand division for next 50 years.