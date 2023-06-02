Professors appointed

LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Punjab has appointed three more professors (teachers) in Post Graduate Medical Institute / Ameeruddin Medical College who have taken charge. This will promote educational activities. Prof Muhammad Khalid Syed (Department of Orthopaedics), Prof Ayesha Siddique (Physiology), Prof Tehmina Jahangir (Ophthalmology) will perform duties in the department. PGMI Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar welcomed the newly-appointed professors and hoped that their arrival would strengthen the faculty of PGMI/AMC and all teachers would perform their duties with team spirit and professional dedication.