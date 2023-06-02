Dr Jameel Jalibi literary moot ends

LAHORE:A two-day ‘Dr Jameel Jalibi Conference’ organised by the Punjab University (PU) Oriental College Institute of Urdu Language and Literature’s Chair Dr Jameel Jalibi concluded here on Thursday.

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir, former PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, renowned analyst Mujibur Rehman Shami, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Ghulam Moinuddin Nizami, Director Institute Urdu Language and Literature Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, son of Dr Jameel Jalibi, Federal Ombudsman of Insurance Pakistan Dr Khawar Jameel, Head of Jameel Jalibi Chair Prof Dr Zia-ul-Hassan, faculty members and a large number of students attended the conference. The message of Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman was read out in the conference, in which he called upon the promotion of Dr Jameel Jalibi's ideas as it was the need of the hour. Dr Shahid Munir said that living nations get light from the achievements of their ancestors. PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood congratulated the organisers for holding a successful conference. Dr Khawar Jameel announced the Dr Jameel Jalibi Gold Medal for the first position scholar in MPhil Urdu.

In the conference, Prof Khawaja M Zakaria, Dr Tabassum, Dr Nasir Abbas, Dr Majid Tufail, Dr Shahid Nawaz, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dr Saadat Saeed, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dr Sajid Javed, Dr M Saeed, Dr Rafaqaat Ali, Dr M Arshad Owaisi, Dr Sajid Siddique, Dr Najeeb Jamal, Rafiuddin Hashmi, Khalid Mahmood, Dr Khalid Iqbal, Dr Basira Ambreen, Dr Liaqat, Dr Fakhira Noreen, Dr M Naeem, Dr Zaheer Abbas, Abdul Basit and Dr Zia-ul-Hassan presented research papers on Dr Jameel Jalibi’s literary criticism.