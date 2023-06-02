Minister emphasises role of tourism in economy

LAHORE:Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanveer chaired a meeting to review matters related to the administrative control of Shalimar Gardens, Jahangir's tomb and other historical sites.

Minister for Higher Education Mansoor Qadir, chief secretary, secretaries of tourism, local government depts and DG Walled City of Lahore Authority attended the meeting. During the meeting, SM Tanveer highlighted the pivotal role of tourism in the national economy, emphasising that it has the potential to generate billions of dollars in valuable foreign exchange. He underscored the significance of historical heritage as an invaluable asset for any country and its people. Referring to touristic and historical sites as our cherished possessions, he affirmed that a comprehensive strategy will be implemented to enhance their appeal and attractiveness.

Progress of excise foreign funded projects reviewed

Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Secretary Masood Mukhtar has said that the role of international development organisations is very important in making the services of Excise Department fast and easy for the public.

He was presiding over a meeting at the DG Excise office here on Thursday. The progress of foreign funded projects was reviewed in the meeting. Secretary Masood Mukhtar said that in most of the issues, automation brings significant improvements in governance and the delivery of government services to the people becomes easier.