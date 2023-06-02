Anti-tobacco laws enforcement stressed

LAHORE:Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) organised a live digital awareness session to mark this year’s World No Tobacco Day.

The event was hosted by Sophiya Anjum and panellists included Dr Adnan Amir (Consultant in Respiratory and General Medicine), Dr Abdullah Bukhari (Consultant Medical Oncologist) and Ms Nosheen Qureshi (Psychologist). Dr Faisal Sultan (CEO of SKMCH&RC) was the special guest on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan said anti-tobacco laws exist in Pakistan but implementation remains a challenge, which can be addressed with awareness. He said, “The theme this year is “Grow Food, Not Tobacco” to highlight that we need to focus on agriculture to nourish people and our environment, especially when the world is facing food insecurity.” He also commented on the effectiveness of higher taxation and of educating young consumers about the harmful effects of tobacco on humans and on the entire planet. We especially need to monitor implementation of anti-tobacco laws to stop young people from smoking.”

The panellists discussed how smoking affects a person from head to toe which includes illnesses such as heart diseases, lung diseases, diabetes, and cancer. There is also financial burden and a host of other issues related to smoking. Smoking also increases the risk of many different types of cancers. They said that data from the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Registry shows that cancers linked with the use of tobacco remain in the list of top ten cancers seen at Shaukat Khanum Hospitals. The participants discouraged e-cigarettes and said that e-cigarettes do not burn tobacco but still have nicotine and other harmful chemicals.

Earlier, a ceremony was organised at SKMCH&RC to acknowledge young students from different educational institutions who won the World No Tobacco Day Poster competition where more than 1,000 entries were submitted from across Pakistan.