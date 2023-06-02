 
Friday June 02, 2023
Newspost

Death traps

June 02, 2023

It is not uncommon to hear reports of small children falling into open manholes and losing their lives. These incidents happen far too often in our country. It is the responsibility of municipal authorities across Pakistan to ensure that all manholes are sealed and they deserve to be held accountable when this is not the case and lives are lost.

Safiullah NoonariI

Larkana