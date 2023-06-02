Death traps

It is not uncommon to hear reports of small children falling into open manholes and losing their lives. These incidents happen far too often in our country. It is the responsibility of municipal authorities across Pakistan to ensure that all manholes are sealed and they deserve to be held accountable when this is not the case and lives are lost.
Safiullah NoonariI
Larkana
Most miners in Pakistan come from underprivileged backgrounds and are forced to work in the most hazardous conditions...
With the joyous occasion of Eidul Azha approaching, I wanted to highlight the importance of maintaining cleanliness...
The conditions of Lyari are worsening by the day. One major problem in this area is the damaged sewage system, which...
Islamabad High Court Justice Babar Sattar recently raised a most significant question: who is responsible for...
I came across a recent incident of a post graduate medical doctor who allegedly sustained a traumatic head injury due...
We should accept the reality that we are living in a knowledge economy. Hence, there is a need for one to be...