Unsanitary

The conditions of Lyari are worsening by the day. One major problem in this area is the damaged sewage system, which is almost completely exposed to the environment. The gutters are often left open or unsealed, spreading foul smells and sickness.
The resulting air and water pollution leads to the spread of typhoid and malaria, leading to higher mortality rates among the local residents. Political leaders must be made aware of these problems and come up with a solution.
Mariam Khan
Karachi
Most miners in Pakistan come from underprivileged backgrounds and are forced to work in the most hazardous conditions...
It is not uncommon to hear reports of small children falling into open manholes and losing their lives. These...
With the joyous occasion of Eidul Azha approaching, I wanted to highlight the importance of maintaining cleanliness...
Islamabad High Court Justice Babar Sattar recently raised a most significant question: who is responsible for...
I came across a recent incident of a post graduate medical doctor who allegedly sustained a traumatic head injury due...
We should accept the reality that we are living in a knowledge economy. Hence, there is a need for one to be...