Unsanitary

The conditions of Lyari are worsening by the day. One major problem in this area is the damaged sewage system, which is almost completely exposed to the environment. The gutters are often left open or unsealed, spreading foul smells and sickness.

The resulting air and water pollution leads to the spread of typhoid and malaria, leading to higher mortality rates among the local residents. Political leaders must be made aware of these problems and come up with a solution.

Mariam Khan

Karachi