New school

We should accept the reality that we are living in a knowledge economy. Hence, there is a need for one to be well-equipped with IT-skills. Furthermore, with the modernization of teaching methods, the deficiencies associated with conventional methods can be rectified and the skills deficiency addressed.

Educators must also be trained to develop critical and analytical thinking in their students, without which improved technical capacities are not of much benefit.

Dr Intikhab Ulfat

Karachi