The limits

The right to protest is not absolute. It stems from the fundamental right of freedom of assembly, freedom of association and freedom of speech/expression, guaranteed by the constitution. However, protesters cannot infringe on the fundamental rights of other citizens, nor can they indulge in arson, burning and destroying of public or private property. No group or individual should be allowed to damage Pakistan. The only red line that should matter is Pakistan. Unfortunately, since 2005, the state has adopted a very weak approach towards violent protests. In some cases, it has been suspected or alleged the state has even facilitated such activities. We as a nation, must understand that such excesses cannot be tolerated in any democratic country.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore