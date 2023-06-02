Russia fines WhatsApp for failing to delete content

MOSCOW: A Russian court imposed a fine on US messenger service WhatsApp on Thursday for failing to delete banned content. The three-million-rouble ($37,000) fine was the first imposed on WhatsApp for such an offence. WhatsApp´s parent company, Meta, was banned and branded “extremist” by Russian authorities last year.
Meta´s other platforms, Facebook and Instagram, were blocked in Russia along with Twitter, but WhatsApp remained accessible. WhatsApp was punished for failing to remove a chat group that offered an anti-depressant whose sale is forbidden in Russia, according to Russian news agencies.
CANNES, France: Anti-piracy authorities say they have cracked down on illegal streaming of films and TV programmes,...
BULBOACA, Moldova: Ukraine´s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned European leaders on Thursday that any doubts they...
PARIS: The upper house Senate of France´s parliament was on Thursday due to pass a law that will better regulate...
PARIS: A coalition of French environmental charities on Thursday accused the French state of negligence in regulating...
THE HAGUE: A huge operation targeting human traffickers across 44 countries has netted 212 suspects and identified...
SYDNEY: One of Australia´s most decorated soldiers lost a landmark defamation case against major newspapers on...