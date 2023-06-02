PPP govt, police have failed to curb crime, says Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) government in Sindh and the provincial police department have failed against street criminals in the city.

The JI leader expressed these views on Thursday at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the party’s city headquarters, while he was commenting on media reports of over 30,000 incidents of street crime that left 61 people dead and 250 others injured.

Rehman said that unfortunately, despite all this gloomy state of affairs, the high-ups in the relevant departments make towering claims and term the situation satisfactory. He said that the Safe City project has also proved as a mere lip service when it comes to Karachi. He added that the lives and properties of the residents are at stake round the clock.

The JI leader said Karachi is a mega city, the economic nerve of the country, but the residents have lost faith in the system. He asked those in the corridors of power to take concrete steps against the prevailing lawlessness.