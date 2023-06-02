K-Electric partners with Visa

KARACHI: K-Electric has partnered with Visa to work together for KE consumers by offering them to make digital payments of their utility bills, a statement said on Thursday. KE said it intended to bring convenience and value to their constituents. The company has signed a strategic partnership with Visa to enable the primarily through Visa’s digital payment solutions and partner bank mobile applications.

According to details, Visa cardholders of the banks - HBL, Bank Alfalah, Meezan Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Easypaisa - with electricity bills of at least Rs1,000 will be able to avail a cashback on up to Rs500 if they scan the Visa Dynamic Payment QR code in the Scan to Pay feature of their bank’s mobile application.Upon confirmation, an SMS will be sent to the customer on their registered mobile phone number and the cashback will be adjusted in their following month’s bill. While the cashback offer will run during the campaign period, the ability to pay through Scan to Pay will continue.

“With over 1 million digitally connected customers, K-Electric continues to find avenues and incentives to provide a seamless experience and takes pride in being an industry pioneer. We have partnered with over 40 institutions and facilitated over 400,000 customers with cashback offers to date,” said Imran Rana, director communications at K-Electric.

“We are excited to leverage a proven solution such as our QR code technology to facilitate easy and direct transactions and thus eliminate friction associated with key consumer pain points in the utilities sector,” said Umar Khan, country manager – Pakistan at Visa.