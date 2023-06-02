Italy keen in enhancing bilateral business

Islamabad: Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese Thursday expressed hope that establishment of the Italian Trade Agency (ICE) office in Islamabad and assignment of the first Italian Trade Director to Pakistan would enhance trade cooperation between the two countries.

“I am pleased to share with you exciting news; that is the establishment of the Italian Trade Agency (ICE) office in Islamabad and the assignment of the first Italian Trade Director to Pakistan would be a major step towards enhanced trade cooperation between the two countries”, the ambassador said in his message on the upcoming celebration of 77th anniversary of the Republic Day, National Day of Italy. He told the APP “We shall continue to explore the avenues with a focus on agriculture, renewable energy, textiles, construction and tourism.

Collaboration in fields of textiles, agriculture, livestock, marble, pharmaceuticals, and mass manufacturing will help enhance Pakistan’s industrial scope and increase exports of value-added goods”.