LHC orders production of Khadijah Shah in court today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday showed its dismay for not producing PTI activist Khadijah Shah after the expiry of her remand. The court directed the authorities to produce her Friday (today). The court issued the orders while hearing the petition of Khadijah Shah’s father and former finance minister, Salman Shah, and her husband, Jahanzeb Amin.

SSP Investigation Dr. Anoosh Masood appeared in court and filed a reply. It was revealed during the hearing that Khadija’s remand was extended without producing her before the court of law. To obtain the remand for any accused, it is a mandatory obligation to produce him or her before the court. The court questioned how a remand could be granted in this situation. The police officer was unable to satisfy the court in this regard. After this, the court issued orders to produce Khadija before the court Friday (today).