Businessman announces free plots for army, police martyrs’ families

LAHORE: A Pakistani business tycoon has announced to develop a housing society for the families of martyred who served in the Pakistan Army and police. Talking to Daily Jang, businessman Chaudhry Abdul Majeed said the relatives of martyred serving in security forces will be allotted plots free of cost in the housing society. “All the plots will be developed and families will be provided all utilities, including water, electricity, gas and other facilities free of cost,” said Abdul Majeed, adding, “Martyrs are our pride.” Majeed condemned the May 09 arson attacks on army installations and added that the nation would not forgive those unscrupulous elements who were involved in desecration of martyrs’ monuments.
Majeed urged that arsonists should not be given any relief. He told Daily Jang he is planning to go to Australia in a day or so and after returning from there, he would organize a national ceremony in Islamabad and invite the PM, federal ministers, chiefs of armed forces, members of parliament and national heroes.
