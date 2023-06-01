Dialogue held to discuss climate change emergency

Islamabad:A roundtable dialogue of a select group discussed post-pandemic and climate change emergency in the country. Experts of the field also discussed how trade can facilitate economic recovery and social development. The group of committed people from ambassadors to business leaders to academicians were invited to give input towards trade and economic recovery solutions under the current context.

As a part of their efforts to deal with natural disasters, recessions, political uncertainty and recurring situation in Pakistan’s scenario and come up with an effective strategy, an exclusive and innovative roundtable dialogue as the first of a series of a pilot initiative demonstrating the Pakistani resilience and wisdom in seeking insights from the international intellectual capital available in Islamabad. The event was organised by Hashoo Foundation together with the government, resonated with positive discussions and resulted in a wide range of practical opportunities for economic growth with a special focus on the themes of economic policies in times of uncertainty, small industries and value addition in the Pakistan context, technology transfer for economic growth, and suitable fiscal strategies for sustainable development.

Such situations of recessions and uncertainties result in inequitable economic growth, but economic activities per se do not come to a halt rather they adapt to the context and the risk is that they are concentrated in small groups. As knowledge leaders and global partners, all stakeholders of the global polity often engage to facilitate how best nonpartisan SDG actors in both private and public sectors can continue with their services to consumers or citizens in such situations.

Ayesha Khan, country director, Hashoo Foundation welcomed the participants and shared that HF since the last 7 years HF has focused on using knowledge or intellectual capital to produce actionable input for the betterment of individuals and communities. She emphasised the need to strengthen institutions and our development strategies to post-pandemic and Climate Change emergency realities emphasising innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Prof. Dr. M. Zia Ul Haq, director general, International Islamic University joined the roundtable discussion as guest speaker. He thanked Hashoo Foundation on bringing up this very important issue and working towards finding solutions.