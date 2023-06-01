Dr Jamil Jalibi paid tributes

LAHORE:Speakers at a conference paid glowing tributes to the noted historian, author, critic, editor, former vice-chancellor Karachi University and chairman of Muqtadara Qaumi Zaban (National Language Authority), Dr Jamil Jalibi for his unparalleled services for Urdu literature and language, saying his works will always be remembered with golden words in history. They were addressing a two-day national Dr Jamil Jalibi conference under Idara-e-Zaban-o-Adabiat Urdu at the Oriental College Punjab University here on Wednesday. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr Khawar Jamil, Federal Insurance Ombudsman and son of Dr Jamil Jalibi, while chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr Shahid Munir, principal Oriental College and Dean of Oriental Studies Dr Moeenuddin Nizami, former vice-chancellor Punjab University Dr Saleem Mazhar, chairman of Dr Jamil Jalibi chair at Punjab University Dr Zia ul Hasan and scholars from different cities also addressed.

Governor Balighur Rehman, who could not preside over the conference due to engagements, sent his presidential address which was read out by Insurance Ombudsman, Punjab, Abdul Basit Khan. In his address, the governor said the most remarkable feat achieved by Dr Jamil Jalibi was compiling Tareekh-e-Adab-e-Urdu, the extensive research on the history of Urdu literature spanning over five volumes covering 15-20 centuries. He wondered how Dr Jalibi performed that much work alone.Dr Khawar Jamil announced a gold medal for the first position holders in M Phil at Idara-e-Zaban-o-Adabiat Urdu, Oriental College Punjab University. Dr Shahid Munir said the work of Dr Jalibi in compilation and editing of the classical Urdu literature were unmatched. He said Dr Jamil Jalibi authored over 40 books on criticism, research and culture, and also wrote short stories for children.

Dr Saleem Mazhar lauded the literary work of Dr Jamil Jalibi and said the tradition of Oreintal College for paying tributes to great literary figures is praiseworthy. Dr Moeenuddin Nizami stressed the need for promoting the works of Dr Jalibi for the literary guidance of the young generations and said the papers read in the Jamil Jalibi conference should also be published.

Dr Ziaul Hasan and Dr Muhammad Kamran informed the audience about the activities and future programmes for the promotion of Urdu literature. Veteran journalist Mujeebur Rehman Shami said the best service to the country and Dr Jamil Jalibi is to work for promotion of Urdu at every level.