Call to launch smog awareness drive in campuses

LAHORE:There was a need to conduct a full awareness campaign in educational institutions to keep the environment clean and to control smog and pollution. Emphasis should be placed on creating environmental clubs in schools, colleges and other educational institutions to create awareness among the people about keeping the environment clean. Punjab Environment Protection Secretary Dr Sajid Mahmood Chauhan expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting on the implementation of the orders issued by the Lahore High Court regarding smog control here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Director Environment Protection Department Punjab Naseemur Rahman Shah, DSP Kishwer Sultan, representatives of School Education, Industry, Forestry, PHA, Transport and other related departments. The representative of school education said during the briefing that 6,500 saplings have been planted in 61 educational institutions in provincial metropolis and the work on planting more saplings is going on. The PHA representative said that 117,000 saplings have been planted across the city while palm trees and other types of trees are being planted at the Sialkot Interchange.

The representative of the Department of Agriculture said that the use of modern machinery is being encouraged to prevent burning of crop residues. The representative of the Transport Department said that attention is being paid to the checking of vehicles while the fitness certificate has been declared mandatory. The representative of Punjab Public Relations Department said that Air Quality Index is being released on daily basis through print and electronic media along with publicity campaign to spread awareness among the public. The representative of the Forestry Department told the meeting that a full plantation campaign is being carried out. Secy Environment Protection said that we all have to prepare a road map to ensure the elimination of smog.